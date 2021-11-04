Expo 2020 Hungarian pavilion draws 100,000 visitors

Megosztás Tweet



The Hungarian pavilion at the 2020 World Exposition in Dubai has attracted 100,000 visitors since the fair opened a month ago, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTU) said on Thursday.

Hungarian pavilion at Dubai Expo MTI photo

The 100,000th visitor, a member of a family from Dubai, had earlier tried several times to enter the pavilion but couldn’t wait for the long lines, the agency said.

The pavilion, dubbed Aqua Roots of Hungary, showcases water, a resource in which Hungary is rich. It is the largest wooden structure in the entire Persian Gulf region.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run until the end of March 2022. The expo was postponed for a year because of the pandemic.