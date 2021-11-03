Giro d'Italia to set off from Budapest next May

Megosztás Tweet



Giro d'Italia, the prestigious annual multiple-stage cycling race, will set off from Budapest on May 6 next year, director of RCS Sport, the organiser of the event, said on Wednesday.

Giro d’Italia 100th edition in May 2017 Photo by MTI/EPA/Alessandro Di Meo

Hungary will host three out of the 21 stages of what is generally considered one of the top three cycling races of the world, Paolo Bellino told a news conference.

The teams will be presented on Heroes’ Square on May 4, with the actual race starting with a 195-stage via Szekesfehervar and Esztergom to Visegrad two days later.

The second stage will be a 9.2 kilometre time session in the heart of Budapest, from Heroes’ Square to Buda Castle, on the following day.

The last stage in Hungary will start from Kaposvar, in south-western Hungary, with the cyclists covering 201 kilometres through Nagykanizsa, Badacsony and Tihany to Balatonfured.

Hungary was to have hosted the “Grande Partenza”–the start–of the 2020 Giro d’Italia, but the race was postponed because of the pandemic.