Budapest State Opera House's Eiffel Workshop opens

The Eiffel Workshop of the Hungarian State Opera House was opened in Budapest on Monday evening.

Budapest State Opera’s Eiffel Workshop opening on October 25, 2021 MTI photo by Balazs Mohai

Addressing the opening, Gergely Gulyas, the prime minister’s chief of staff, called the Eiffel Workshop “one of the biggest cultural developments in the capital and the country this decade”.

Gulyas said the more than 33 billion forint (EUR 90.4m) investment to refurbish the 33,000sqm cultural centre and its 3-hectare park was “the first important step” in Hungary’s cultural developments that would be followed by the completion of the new Transport Museum and a music education centre.

The Eiffel Workshop can help lift Hungarian opera on the international scene, Gulyas said. “This is also an important moment in strengthening our cultural identity,” he said.