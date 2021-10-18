Innovation ministry: Hungary joins open science initiative

Megosztás Tweet



Hungary has joined the open science international initiative which aims at making the achievements of reasearch, development and innovation available to all, an official of the ministry of innovation and technology said on Monday.

Deputy state secretary Tibor Gulyas told an event of the National Resereach, Development and Innovation Office that open science was a novel approach in science communication, based on the principle of transparency and cooperation. It is an innovative method for promoting new results in scientific research with the help of state of the art technology and digitalisation, he added.

By joining the scheme Hungary will make scientific research results, documents and information freely available for use, he said.