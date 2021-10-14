V4 army chiefs sign joint declaration on Europe's security

Megosztás Tweet



The commanders-in-chief of the Visegrad Group countries on Thursday signed a joint declaration, pledging to cooperate to strengthen a stable and safe Europe.

Major General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, commander of the Hungarian Armed Forces, told a press conference after the meeting that the armies of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia would cooperate more tightly to adapt to the dangers posed by hybrid and non-traditional warfare, as well as in cyber protection.

Polish commander-in-chief Rajmund T. Andrzejczak praised the Hungarian army’s committment to modernisation and its approach to migration and the “situation in Afghanistan”.

The three-day meeting was held between October 12-14 in Balatonakarattya, western Hungary. Slovak and Czech army chiefs Daniel Zmeko and Ales Opata also attended. On Wednesday, the V4 leaders had talks with Ukrainian army commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi.