Police raise charges against Hungarian suspect who offered bank card details on dark web

Police have wrapped up an investigation into a 33-year-old Hungarian man who is suspected of trading in bank card data on the dark web.

The man known as G. Adrian, who lives in the western Hungarian city of Gyor, obtained the data of 7,844 bank cards, most of them issued by foreign banks, as well as PayPal account data, and offered them for sale on the dark web, the National Office of Investigations said on police.hu on Thursday.

Police working in cooperation with Europol carried out a search of his house and have raised charges.

The man is also thought to have personally used the illicitly gained data to make online purchases.