11th Art Market Budapest to feature 120 exhibitors from 30 countries

Megosztás Tweet



The 11th Art Market, Hungary's largest international contemporary art fair, will be held with 120 exhibitors from 30 countries between October 7 and 10 this year in partnership with the Liszt Fest International Cultural Festival organised for the first time, the programmes' organisers said on Wednesday.

Central and Eastern Europe’s leading contemporary art fair will present thousands of works by more than 500 international and Hungarian artists accompanied by some 50 events of various genre on 7,000 sqms at a new venue, the Balna centre in downtown Budapest, Attila Ledenyi, the event’s founder and director, told a press conference.

With Hungary’s current V4 presidency, Art Market this year will give special focus to the four member states including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia with several programmes in the Visegrad Contemporary section, he said.

Beside Liszt Fest, Art Market will also feature Art Photo Budapest, a show dedicated entirely to art photography which will feature in a highlight programme a guided tour by Brandei Estes, director of Sotheby’s Photographs Department, in the Robert Capa centre, Ledenyi said.

AMT will also feature Inside Art, and art industry conference and the contemporary 360 Design Budapest exhibition, he said.