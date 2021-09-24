Hunting expo to attract guests from 100 nations

Megosztás Tweet



Representatives from 100 nations and exhibitors from fifty countries will participate in the World of Hunting and Nature expo starting in Budapest on Saturday, with the programme featuring six international conferences in addition, Zoltan Kovacs, government commissioner in charge of the preparations, told commercial broadcaster Inforadio on Friday.



Monumental sculpture Miraculous Deer from Hungarian mythology by Gabor Miklos Szoke to stand at hunting expo’s entrance

MTI photo by Peter Lakatos

This is the second international hunting expo in Hungary, following that which took place fifty years ago, he noted.

Kovacs called hunting “inseparable” from nature, adding that Hungary had regulated its hunting sector in an exemplary way. Regulated hunting is indispensable for sustainable nature management, he added.

Occupying 75,000sqm, the hunting expo will be the largest ever event held on the Hungexpo fairground, the government commissioner said.

Kovacs emphasised that heightened attention was being paid to the pandemic when it came to accessing the event and ensuring hygiene as well as the onsite presence of health-care staff.

The exhibition includes close to 1,500 events and runs until Oct. 14.