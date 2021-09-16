Tourism Agency to launch campaign promoting Hungary V4 presidency

Megosztás Tweet



The Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTU) is launching a three-week ad campaign to promote the Hungarian presidency of the Visegrad Group by showcasing the unique cultural, natural and economic treasures of the region, the agency said on Thursday.

Visegrad Four prime ministers in Ljubjana on July 9, 2021 MTI photo by Hungarian PM’s press office

Alongside the policy and diplomatic events connected with the presidency, a row of concerts, exhibitions and design events will mark the Hungarian presidency in the autumn season, MTU said.

Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the group comprising the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on July 1. The motto of the presidency is “Recharging Europe”.