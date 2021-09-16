Szazadveg raises Hungary GDP forecast to 7.8 pc

Megosztás Tweet



Hungary's economy is expected to grow by 7.8 percent this year, Szazadveg said on Wednesday. The economic research institute in June forecasted 6 percent growth.

Szazadveg also raised its GDP forecast for 2022 to 5.5 percent from its earlier projection of 5 percent.

In its quarterly macroeconomic forecast, the institute noted that the performance of the Hungarian economy exceeded pre-crisis levels in the second quarter, with GDP growth of an annual 17.9 percent and 2.7 percent compared with the previous quarter. The economy as a whole has recovered from the crisis, even though this is not true of all sectors, it added.