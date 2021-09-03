Fashion and Design Autumn to launch in Budapest

Megosztás Tweet



The Fashion and Design Autumn series of events will soon launch in Budapest with fashion shows, exhibitions, performances and roundtable discussions, the organiser has said.

Hungary’s Elysian at Milan Fashion Show in February 2019 MTI photo / AP Luca Bruno

The Hungarian Fashion and Design Agency (MDDU) said Hungarian designers will be showcased at the international event, as well as designers from the Visegrad Group of countries and beyond.

Also, the event presents an opportunity for creative industry thinkers and experts to share their thoughts and experiences.

Whereas Paris and Milan are prominent international creative capitals, programmes in Budapest and online are also expected to capture the interest of fashion and design industry heavyweights as well as the general public, the agency said.

From Sept. 9 to 13 ten Hungarian designers selected by a professional jury will present their works at the Maison and Objet design fair in Paris, and the MDDU’s highly successful design LAB programme will also be held as part of Paris Design Week.

Meanwhile, from Sept. 21 to 27 Milan Fashion Week will provide yet another platform to showcase Hungarian brands in cooperation with MDDU.

From Oct. 4 to 10 MDDU will organise the 360 Design Budapest exhibition at the Whale building on the Pest enbankment. The event last year was hugely successful, winning four international awards. Its aim is to boost the name recognition of newcomer Hungarian designers and support Hungarian design brands entering the international market.

Also, for the fourth year in a row, MDDU is organising Budapest Central European Fashion Week, central Europe’s main fashion event, from Oct. 16 to 17.