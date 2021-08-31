Orban to attend Bled Strategic Forum

Megosztás Tweet



Prime Minister Viktor Orban will take part in a panel discussion with other European leaders at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia on Wednesday, his press chief said.

The panel on the future of Europe will also be joined by the presidents of the European Council and the European Parliament, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Greece as well as the president of Serbia, Bertalan Havasi said.

Several former European leaders have also been invited to the forum, he said.

One main topic of this year’s conference organised by the Slovenian government will be the need to boost Europe’s resilience so that it is better prepared to meet the challenges facing the continent. Other topics include the post-pandemic recovery, digital and green transformation as well as European Union enlargement.

The panel discussions will be streamed on the BSF’s website, the forum’s organisers have said.