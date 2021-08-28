Budapest hosts first comprehensive Gerhard Richter exhibition

Megosztás Tweet



A comprehensive exhibition showcasing 80 works of renowned contemporary German artist Gerhard Richter has opened in the Hungarian National Gallery (MNG).

First Gerhard Richter exhibition in Budapest MTI photo by Zoltan Balogh

Entitled “Gerhard Richter. Truth in Semblance”, the show presents in Budapest a large selection of the 89-year-old artist. It features works from international and Hungarian public and private collections and represents every period of the artist’s carrier.

The titles range from the photo paintings of the 1960s through the colour abstract pieces for which Richter is probably best known, to his most recent intimate pencil drawings. For the Budapest exhibition, the artist has produced a special series of drawings which are shown in a separate room for the public for the first time.

Speaking to the press, Laszlo Baan, the director of MNG, said that “Gerhard Richter is an outstanding, enigmatic genius of today’s fine arts scene”.

Evelin Hust, the director of the Budapest Goethe Institute, called Richter one of the most important German painters.

The exhibition will run until November 14.