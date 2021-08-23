Kovacs: Aug 20 celebrations 'biggest ever'

Megosztás Tweet



Events celebrating the August 20 national holiday this year were "the biggest and most successful ever", the government spokesman has said.

Fireworks display over the Danube in Budapest celebrating August 20 MTI photo by Peter Lakatos

Zoltan Kovacs, the state secretary for international communication and relations, said in a post on Facebook that events at 20 venues over four days drew almost 2 million visitors.

Around the country, 638 events to mark St Stephen’s Day were organised, including 360 by the state and local governments.