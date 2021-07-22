Jewish Cultural Festival in Budapest to be held Aug 22-29

Megosztás Tweet



Budapest's Jewish Cultural Festival will be held at five venues between August 22 and 25, and will feature concerts, thematic walks, book readings and discussions, organisers told MTI on Wednesday.

The historic synagogue in downtown Rumbach Street will feature concerts and readings after a 3.2 billion forint (EUR 3.9m) government-funded reconstruction, Peter Kunos of the Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (Mazsihisz) told a press conference. Events will also be held at the Dohany Street and Hegedus Street synagogues, the Balint Cultural Centre and Roth Miksa Memorial House, he said.

The opening concert at the Dohany Street synagogue will feature Ukrainian klezmer band Kommuna Lux and the Budapest Klezmer Band. Other events will feature performers such as the Boban Markovic Orkestar and Hungarian singer Bea Palya. Tamas Berki, Mariann Falusi Katica Illenyi and others will perform at the concert Somewhere over the Rainbow. Soprano Erika Miklosa will perform on August 25.

The Rumbach Street synagogue will be home to Hungarian singers and actors Andi Malek and Bandi Jager performing highlights of the musical Yentl, and a concert of Yiddish folk songs, performed by Daniel Gryllus, Vilmos Gryllus and Agnes Szaloki. Violinist Orsolya Korcsolan and the Anima Musicae will also perform.