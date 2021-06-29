Govt official: 5G pilot programmes to start in 2021

Megosztás Tweet



Hungary is launching a number of industrial and technological pilot programmes using 5G technology thanks to timely cooperation between the government, industrial players and educational institutions, a government official said on Monday.

Karoly Balazs Solymar, a deputy state secretary of the innovation and technology ministry, told an event held at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) that the programmes set to be launched this year include testing intelligent road and waterway transport, 5G solutions in irrigation and animal husbandry, as well as the use of 3D and augmented reality in industrial production, health-care and environmental projects.

BME dean Charaf Hassan said the cross-sector cooperation would pick up again after the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening Hungary’s position as a leader in the field.

Andras Levente Gal, a head of the government’s digital welfare programme, said the 5G Coalition, which was set up four years ago, has 86 member organisations and works with 220 experts by now.