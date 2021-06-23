Hungarian law students win global moot competition

Megosztás Tweet



A team of the law faculty of Budapest's Lorand Eotvos University of Arts and Sciences (ELTE) has triumphed in the Herbert Smith Freehills Competition Moot, the most prestigious moot contest in the world, the university told MTI on Wednesday.

The four-member team outshone its 42 opponents, including Oxford University and King’s College in the preliminaries, and defeated defending champion National University of Singapore in the final, ELTE said in a statement.

This year’s competition was based on the charges issued by the European Competition against Apple, following a complaint by Spotify. ELTE’s team managed to defend the position of both parties before the jury.

With their victory, the students have made another contribution to ELTE’s long list of world and European titles in international law, ELTE said.

The team was composed of Andor Cserep, Kristof Csillik, Balazs Schultz and Lorant Teleki. Their preparations were assisted by senior lecturer Monika Papp and lawyer Balint Bassola.