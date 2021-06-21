Large Soviet bomb defused near Chain Bridge

Megosztás Tweet



A 100kg Soviet aerial bomb was defused and another bomb part was lifted by members of the army bomb squad near Chain Bridge in Budapest before noon on Sunday.

Soviet bombs found near Chain Bridge MTI photo by Peter Lakatos

After the first bomb was defused, a second, 250kg Soviet bomb was found but it did not contain an fuse, a bomb squad spokesman said.

Both devices have been transported by barge to the army’s central storage facility where they will be destroyed, he added.

During the operation a 300m area, including several busy roads, was evacuated.

Renovation works on the bridge are currently under way.