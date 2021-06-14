Post Mortem fetches four prizes at Spanish film festival

Megosztás Tweet



Hungarian film director Peter Bergendy's Post Mortem received four prizes at fantasy and horror film festival Sombra held in Murcia, southern Spain, on Saturday.

Shooting of Post Mortem in Szentendre’s Skanzen in 2019 MTI photo by Noemi Bruzak

The film, set in 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic, was awarded in the categories of best film, best actor (Viktor Klem), best screenplay (Piros Zankay) and best photography (Andras Nagy), the National Film Institute told MTI on Sunday.

Post Mortem is scheduled to be released in Hungary on October 28.