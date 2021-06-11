Budapest airport shuttle bus to resume service on June 14

Megosztás Tweet



Budapest's airport shuttle bus 100E will resume service on Monday, Budapest transport authority BKK said on Friday.

To speed up the journey, buses running from Deak Ferenc Square to Liszt Ferenc International Airport will stop only at Kalvin Square, BKK said in a statement. However, the service running from the airport to the city centre will also stop at Astoria to drop passengers off.

The airport shuttle bus single ticket is valid for a single journey.

Bus 100E operates between Deak Ferenc Square and Liszt Ferenc International Airport from 7am to 9pm.