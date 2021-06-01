Govt earmarks HUF 9 bn for Petofi memorial year

Megosztás Tweet



The Hungarian government has allocated 9 billion forints (EUR 25.9m) to finance the memorial year dedicated to the bicentenary of poet and revolutionary Sandor Petofi in 2022-2023, the human resources minister said on Tuesday.

Poet Sandor Petofi, drawing by painter Miklos Barabas in 1848 Photo by MTI

“The 200th anniversary of the legendary poet’s birth is a good opportunity to contemplate the events and consequences of his era,” Miklos Kasler said.

The funding will be evenly divided between bicentenary programs, support for museums outside Budapest and for thedevelopment of literary memorial sites, the organisers said.

The National Cultural Fund said tenders issued during the memorial year will be used to “restart cultural life” in Hungary.

Preliminary plans for the memorial year include revamping the Petofi exhibition at the Petofi Literary Museum and the Karolyi Gardens near it in downtown Budapest. An interactive “Petofi bus” will tour the Carpathian Basin, organisers said.