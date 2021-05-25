Festival Academy Budapest chamber music series to be held in July

Megosztás Tweet



The Festival Academy Budapest chamber music series, founded by the Hungarian violinists Katalin Kokas and Barnabas Kelemen, is to be held at various venues in the capital from July 16 to 25, including at the Ferenc Liszt Academy of Music, the Budapest Music Centre and the Rumbach Sebestyen Street Synagogue.

Performers include such celebrated musicians as Gidon Kremer with Camerata Baltica, Vilde Frang, Joshua Bell, Patricia Kopatchinszkaja, Kristof Barati, Istvan Vardai and Lilla Horti, among others.

Peter Fekete, the state secretary for culture, told a press conference that people in the cultural sector had made great efforts to keep performance alive online during the pandemic and help others maintain their well-being. The task of artists now is to tempt people out of their homes and give them faith that normality can be restored, he added.