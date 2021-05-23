Orban: 'Goodbye' to wearing masks in public spaces

Megosztás Tweet



Fully 5 million Hungarians have been vaccinated to date, so the authorities have decided that from Saturday mask-wearing is no longer obligatory in public spaces, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video message posted on Facebook.

“We can say goodbye to our masks,” the prime minister said, adding that it had been clear for the past few months that “if we want our normal, healthy, happy lives back, it is with the vaccines that we can successfully protect ourselves against the virus.”

“We have achieved that goal now!” Orban said, thanking everyone who contributed to the effort and decided to take the vaccine.

The prime minister asked everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get inoculated.