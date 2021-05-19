Two men handed suspended prison sentences for assaulting Yemeni students

Megosztás Tweet



The appeals court in Pecs, in southern Hungary, has handed suspended prison sentences to two men for the racially motivated assault on two Yemeni university students, the court said on Wednesday.

The two men were sentenced for pushing and kicking two Yemeni university students after hearing them speak Arabic outside a shopping mall in August 2018. One of the attackers was sentenced to 15 months to be served in a youth detention centre, while the other was handed two-year prison sentence, both suspended for three years.