Sziget Festival to return in 2022

Megosztás Tweet



Budapest's Sziget Festival, a week of music, culture and other events held on an island in the Danube, is being postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

25th anniversary Sziget Festival in 2017 MTI photo by Balazs Mohai

“With sadness in our hearts … seeing the amount of uncertainty around travelling, accommodation and the domestic and international role of immunity certificates, we have made the decision to prepare for next year’s Sziget instead,” Tamas Kadar, the festival’s chief organiser, said in a statement.

Kadar said the two-year period without a festival had made life difficult for all players involved in the event.

Organisers said they were hoping to schedule programmes for 2022 that would be worthy of the “grand comeback” the festival planned to make.

Hungary’s Balaton Sound and Telekom VOLT music festivals were also postponed until 2022 earlier this year.