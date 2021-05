Megosztás Tweet



Foreigners living in Hungary, Hungarians living abroad and ethnic Hungarians from other countries can also register for vaccination against Covid-19, starting on Tuesday, the government's information centre said.

People in those groups can register at www.vakcinainfo.gov.hu, the centre said.

It added that vaccination would start in the second half of May with foreign residents in Hungary, with Hungarian nationals living in other countries to follow.