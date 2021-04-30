Hungary celebrates 120th anniversary of its cinema

Megosztás Tweet



Hungary's public media showed more than hundred films on April 30, celebrating the day the first Hungarian-directed film was screened 120 years ago in Budapest.

Image from 1st Hungarian film The Dance from 1901 Photo by MTI

“We’re celebrating the screening of the first film entitled A tancz (The Dance) on this day in the Urania Theatre in 1901,” Hungary’s film commissioner, Csaba Kael, told public television channel M1 on Thursday. Made by Bela Zsitkovszky and Gyula Pekar, it features celebrated artists Lujza Blaha, Sari Fedak, Emilia Markus and Gyula Hegedus.

April 30 has been celebrated as the Day of Hungarian Film since 2018.

Several films were shown during the day on public service and commercial TV channels as well as on online platforms. Hungarian film streaming service Filmio made several films accessible free of charge.

The National Film Institute has launched a website that shows images from the collection of its archives, including images from 120 full-length films as well as fragments.

Hungary is celebrating the 120th anniversary throughout the year. An exhibition on the Hungarian cinema history will open in the Ludwig Museum in mid-July which is to serve later as an initial collection of a planned Hungarian motion picture museum, said Kael.