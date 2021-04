Megosztás Tweet



An elephant calf was born in the Budapest Zoo in the small hours of Wednesday, the zoo told MTI.

Elephant calf born in Budapest Zoo Photo: MTI by Budapest Zoo

The delivery went without complications and the calf weighing 80kg stood up and started feeding soon after, the zoo said.

The zoo has published videos of the birth on its website and will present the newcomer in a live stream on Thursday.

Budapest Zoo is expected to reopen soon.