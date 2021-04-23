Mass medical ventilator prototype finished at Obuda University

Megosztás Tweet



The development of a prototype mass medical ventilator has been completed at Obuda University. The machine could potentially save the lives of many critically ill Covid patients.

The university said in a statement on Friday that the mobile mass ventilator can also be used outside of a hospital setting and it can be adjusted to fit individual needs.

The project dubbed MassVentil was launched by the university last year with the involvement of engineers, medical doctors, physicists and mathematicians. The prototype fits into an easily transportable container and adds new functions to individual ventilators. It enables the simultanous monitoring of several patients while protecting health-care staff by automatically filtering the air exhaled by the patients, the statement said.