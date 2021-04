Megosztás Tweet



Hungarian and Romanian border police apprehended 35 migrants trying to enter Hungary illegally, hiding in a truck, at Nagylak, in south-eastern Hungary, local police told MTI on Wednesday.

The migrants said they had come from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Sri Lanka, Somalia, and Ethiopia.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the migrants on charges of illegal entry, while the two Romanian truck drivers will face prosecution in Romania for people smuggling.