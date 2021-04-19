Orban: Hungary against plan to set up European Super League

Megosztás Tweet



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomes the UEFA's position to resolutely oppose the plan to set up a European Super League, his press chief said on Monday.

Bertalan Havasi said in a statement that Orban supported the European unity of the sport and the principle of solidarity.

“Hungary’s position is that the beauty and eminence of the world’s greatest game comes from the fact that it belongs to everyone and cannot be monopolised by the richest,” Orban said.

Hungary supports efforts by the UEFA, FIFA and Hungarian Football Association MLSZ to protect the integrity of the games, both on a national and a European level, he added.

UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie already condemned the plan by a group of English, Spanish and Italian clubs to set up a Super League before it was officially announced on Sunday.