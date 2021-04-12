Ministry: Vocational training exams to be held under strict health protocols

Megosztás Tweet



Exams for those taking part in vocational training programmes are set to be organised in May under strict health protocols, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) has said.

Hungary is in great need of young people with competitive vocational skills in order to reboot the economy, deputy state secretary Annamaria Poloskei said in a statement. However, because protecting people’s health is equally important, the ministry is already drafting the health protocols that will be in place during the exams, taking into consideration last year’s experiences, she added.

According to the ministry’s plans, the written comprehensive exams could be organised after the written school-leaving exams are done. The dates for the practical exams will be determined by the vocational training institutions themselves.