Almost 250,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine delivered to Hungary

Almost 250,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech were delivered to Hungary on Wednesday, around 50 percent more than the number of doses delivered during the last week of March, Pfizer's Hungarian unit Pfizer Gyogyszerkereskedelmi said.

With the latest shipment, the number of vaccine doses supplied by Pfizer to Hungary comes close to 1.7 million, they said.

Pfizer has been delivering its Comirnaty vaccine to Hungary for more than two and a half months on schedule, on a weekly basis, they added.

Pfizer has reliably delivered to Hungary the total amount of vaccine contracted for the first quarter and from the second quarter it will significantly increase the number of doses delivered to the country – almost 1 million doses are expected to arrive in April alone, they said.