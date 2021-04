Megosztás Tweet



State-owned Hungarian postal company Magyar Posta on Tuesday said it will cease domestic telegram service on April 30, after 174 years.

Magyar Posta said demand for the service has fallen sharply in recent decades: 30 years earlier, some 8 million telegrams were sent annually; last year, just 23,000 telegrams were delivered.

Telegram service has been discontinued in a number of European countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Slovenia, it added.