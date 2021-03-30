Budapest Central European Fashion Week attracts nearly 12,000 visitors

Megosztás Tweet



Events of the annual Budapest Central European Fashion Week, held online for the second time this year, attracted nearly 12,000 visitors between March 25 and 28, the Hungarian fashion and design agency MDDU has said.

Some 26 Hungarian fashion designers and ten international designers showed their latest creations at the free YouTube channel and Facebook page of BCEFW .

In addition to a focus on the autumn and winter collections for 2021/22, the fashion week also presented the latest trends of spring and summer 2021, MDDU said.

Featured designers included ABODI, ALMA, Artista, BORBALA, CAKO, Celeni, CUKOVY, DUSK, Elysian, KATA SZEGEDI, Katti Zoob, MERO, NINI, Nora Sarman, NUBU, OST KONZEPT, PHILOMEN, Romani Design, Sentiments, THEFOUR, TOMCSANYI, VENGRU, VIKTORIAVARGA Budapest, VIRAG KERENYI, ZIA budapest and ZSIGMOND DORA menswear from Hungary, as welll as Buffet Clothing from Slovakia, CHERESHNIVSKA from Ukraine, Christina Seewald from Austria, IRON THREAD from Ukraine, Jennifer Milleder from Austria, Patrick McDowell from the UK, ROUSSIN from Ukraine and VOROZHBYT&ZEMSKOVA from Ukraine.