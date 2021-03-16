March 15 - Orban: One generation's courage empowers the next

Megosztás Tweet



One generation's courage and ability to hold its own is what gives strength to the next generation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video message on Monday, marking Hungary's March 15 national holiday.

Symbol of March 15 Hungarian national holiday MTI photo by Szilard Koszticsak

March 15 is not just a day of remembrance, but also one to be thankful, the prime minister said. “It was not just the Hungarians of 1848-49 who held their own, but we also drew strength from their courage in 1956 and later in 1989-90,” he said.

“This is how the nation is built,” Orban said. “One generation’s courage and ability to hold its own is what gives strength to the next generation.”

“Today, the situation is the same,” he said. “Not only do we have to save lives and contain the pandemic, but we also have to set an example to our children and grandchildren through our successful management of the pandemic and our courage to hold our own, so that if they find themselves in trouble, they have something to look back on…”

Orban expressed hope that Hungary would “have something to leave to our children”.