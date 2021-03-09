Foreign minister meets Japanese minister for Olympics

Megosztás Tweet



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday met Tamayo Murakawa, Japan's minister in charge of the Olympics.

In a video posted on Facebook after the meeting in Japan, Szijjarto said preparations for the Olympics were now more complex than ever, adding the world was “rooting” for its success.

“There are 136 days until what will hopefully be the opening ceremony,” he said.

Preparations for the participation of Hungarian athletes have been made and the embassy’s staff will be increased during the Games, he said. Six Japanese cities will be hosting Hungarian athletes in the run-up to the event, and Hungarian sportspeople in eleven sports will train in-situ, he said.

“It’s certain that athletes … will have very serious testing obligations,” he said, though current rules state that athletes will not be required to be vaccinated. Hungarian athletes, he noted, would be vaccinated, however.

Athletes, the minister said, will follow strict rules, including the routes they take in the city.

A key question is whether spectators will be allowed and, if so, whether foreign spectators will be able to attend events, Szijjarto said. The relevant decision is expected to be made sometime this month, while a decision on the density of spectators in various sports facilities will be made in April, he added.