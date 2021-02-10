Premonstratensians celebrate 900th anniversary

Megosztás Tweet



Cardinal Peter Erdo, archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, and leaders of the Premonstratensians delivered a mass in Saint Stephen's Basilica on Wednesday to mark the 900th anniversary of the order celebrated this year

Miklos Soltesz, state secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of church and state relations, said in his address that the Premonstratensians were part of “Hungary’s history, past and present”.

He thanked the community for educating students, caring for people in need and “giving faith” and “showing the path ahead”.

Erdo said in his homily that the respect of liturgy was an especially important part of the Premonstratensians’ heritage today. The service offered by female members of the order, caring for the poor and needy represent essential parts of the Premonstratensians’ mission which, he added, they fulfilled in exemplary fashion.