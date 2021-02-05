Budapest OMRRK wins Intl Property Award

Megosztás Tweet



Budapest's new National Conservation and Storage Centre (OMRRK) has fetched the International Property Awards 2020-21 gong for Best Public Service Development, the chief executive of the company in charge of the city's large-scale Liget project said on Friday.

Budapest OMRRK near City Park Photo by Varosliget Zrt

The jury of IPA, one of the world’s most prestigious events in the property industry, has given OMRRK top marks for architecture concept, project management and excellence in the project’s realisation, Benedek Gyorgyevics, of Varosliget Zrt, told a press conference.

Completed in 2019, the OMRRK complex provides world-class art storage warehouses and conservation-restoration facilities covering a total area of almost 37,000 square metres near City Park, as part of the museum quarter Liget Budapest Project.

OMRRK is the third of the Liget Project buildings recognised by IPA. The Museum of Ethnography won World’s Best Architecture in 2018 and the House of Hungarian Music designed by Japanese star architect Sou Fujimoto won Best Public Service Architecture in Europe in 2019, Gyorgyevics said.