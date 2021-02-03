Defence minister: Vaccination of army staff to start soon

Megosztás Tweet



The vaccination of army staff will start soon, Defence Minister Tibor Benko said on Wednesday.

In line with the vaccination plan drawn up by the operative board responsible for handling the pandemic, the inoculation of armed forces and defence ministry employees will start once health-care staff and social workers have received the vaccine, Benko said in a Facebook video.

Service members serving in hospitals and army health-care employees working in the Honved hospital have already received the jab along with all other health-care workers, he said.

The ministry is providing jabs all service members, Benko said, to be administered at 22 vaccination centres.