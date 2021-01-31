Szijjarto: Hungarian pork cleared for export to Japan

Megosztás Tweet



Japan has agreed to again allow imports of pork from Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said on Sunday

After months of negotiations, Hungary became the first European country to reach a regionalisation agreement on pork exports with Japan’s food authorities, Szijjarto said on Facebook.

This means that Hungary has been exempted from restrictions related to African swine fever (ASF) and will be the first European country whose pork products can return to the Japanese market, he said.