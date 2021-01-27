Budapest exhibition marks Visegrad Group 30th anniversary

Megosztás Tweet



A poster exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of the Visegrad Group has opened in the Polish Cultural Institute in Budapest, the institute said on Wednesday.

The exhibition shows the winning titles of a competition invited by the Polish Foreign Ministry to celebrate the anniversary of the V4 with Poland being the current president of the group.

Altogether 700 posters have been submitted by 374 artists from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland with Polish artist Lukasz Volan winning first prize, the institute said in a statement.

In a coronavirus pandemic precaution, the posters can be viewed through the Polish Institute’s windows and visitors can buy a 2021 wall calendar featuring the titles.