Ecumenical prayer week starts

Cardinal Peter Erdo, Hungary's Catholic primate, stressed the "internal congregation of love" of the church at the opening of an ecumenical week of prayer in Saint Stephen's Basilica on Sunday

In his message at the worship service, Erdo quoted Jesus’ words to his disciples: “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another”.

Reformed Church Bishop Jozsef Steinbach, who heads the Ecumenical Council of Hungarian Churches (MEOT), said that especially during difficult times, it is important to “marvel at the sustaining love of God”.

The other heads of MEOT member churches also participated at the service.

President Janos Ader attended the event.