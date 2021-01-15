Green light for new Keleti railway station passenger centre

Megosztás Tweet



The construction of a sub-platform travel centre at Budapest's Keleti Railway Station will get under way following a government decree on allocating funding to the project, state railway company MAV said on Friday

Budapest Keleti Railway Station in May, 2019 MTI photo by Zoltan Mathe

The 1.6 billion forint (EUR 4.4m) investment is to be co-financing by the European Union and state, and the public procurement procedure is expected to be concluded by the end of the year, MAV said in a statement.

The project includes amenities for purchasing tickets, an information desk and disability access.

The 137-year-old station serves almost 11 million passengers each year.

The 1.542sqm travel centre will be equipped with 9 ticket desks and 2 customer service desks, one for the handicapped. It will also have a waiting area, a children’s corner and a facility for security guards.

With a view to reducing passenger waiting times, 18 ticket machines will be installed in the centre and on platforms.

The project includes the installation of an escalator and lifts to ensure unhindered access to the platforms and the metro lines, as well as a luggage storage near the passenger centre, MAV said.