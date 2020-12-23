Rules on entry of UK citizens into Hungary to change from Jan 1

Megosztás Tweet



Hungary's National Police Headquarters (ORFK) has released a guide on the post-Brexit rules on the entry of UK citizens into Hungary that will enter into force on Jan. 1.

Based on a 2020 law governing the residency rights of UK citizens and their family members, those who have already been living in Hungary for an extended period of time prior to Dec. 31, 2020 will retain the rights they were entitled to as European Union citizens after Jan. 1, 2021, according to the guide posted on the ORFK’s website. They may also apply for preferential status from national immigration authority OIF.

UK citizens whose family members are not entitled to the right to the freedom of movement will be subject to the general rules applicable to third-country nationals.

The ORFK noted that UK citizens are exempted from a visa requirement when travelling to Hungary.

The UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. It officially left the bloc in January 2020, entering into a post-Brexit transition period which expires on Dec. 31.