Central bank launches consultation on green recommendations

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) on Monday said it started public consultations on a draft of green recommendations it is making to lenders to manage environmental risks.

One of the requirements in the draft is that banks identify environmental risks related to climate change and weigh these when taking strategy and business decisions

Lenders should also include these environmental risks in their risk management systems in a manner that allows their prudent management and reduces the financing of unsustainable activities, the bank said.