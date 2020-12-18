Beijing photo exhibition showcases Jewish heritage of three Visegrad countries

Megosztás Tweet



A group photo exhibition showing the Jewish cultural heritage of three of the Visegrad Group countries opened under a Council of Europe scheme in Beijing on Friday.

The exhibition hosted by the Hungarian Cultural Institute presents the life, architectural and cultural heritage of the Jewish communities of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic under the title European Cultural Routes – V4 Jewish Heritage, the institute said in a statement.

The Hungarian section shows the Budapest Dohany Street synagogue, Europe’s largest, the Hungarian Jewish Museum and Archives, the Raoul Wallenberg Memorial Park and a 19th century synagogue in the city of Pecs.

Poland shows the local closed Hasidic community and followers of the movement that emerged in that country in the mid-18th century.

The Czech section features images of refurbished synagogues built between the 16th and 19th century and other buildings across the country.

The CoE launched its Cultural Routes programme in 1987 to illustrate the diversity of European culture and promote its rich heritage.