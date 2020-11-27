Animal fur to be banned from Budapest fairs

Megosztás Tweet



The Budapest municipality is proposing banning the sale of the fur of wild animals from the city's street markets and fairs, the metropolitan council said on Friday.

Christmas fair in Budapest’s thrid district in 2019

MTI/Márton Mónus

The proposal is in line with the initiative of the Hungarian Anti-Fur League (Magyar Szőrmeellenes Liga), the statement said.

Although Christmas fairs will be banned this year due to the pandemic, the municipality is nevertheless proposing that the Assembly bans the selling of wild animal fur in the city's public spaces.

Products made from the skin and fur of domesticated animals are exempt from the measure.

"The municipality leadership is committed to protecting animals and preserving nature, and to all endeavours aiming to make our environment more habitable while preserving biodiversity," the statement said.