New funding available under Hungary-China joint R and D initiative

Hungarian and Chinese government agencies fostering joint research and development projects have opened up the latest phase in funding, focusing on areas such as health care and digitalisation.

So far joint R and D projects have focused on biotechnology, materials science and energy, while the current call for bids builds on and complements areas where innovative solutions contribute towards handling today’s big challenges, Tibor Gulyas, a deputy state secretary for innovation said.

The specified areas are epidemiology, neuroscience, physics and artificial intelligence.

The National Office for Research, Development and Innovation (NKFIH) and its Chinese partner, the Ministry of Science and Technology, have been encouraging R and D cooperation based on a bilateral science and technology pact concluded in 2002, according to an innovation and technology ministry statement on Tuesday.

The latest tender finances Hungarian players that show promising joint initiatives with Chinese researchers and enterprises. Applications can be submitted by February 12, 2021.