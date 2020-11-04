Hungary marks 1956 Nov 4 anniversary

Megosztás Tweet



Hungary's national flag in front of Parliament was hoisted and then lowered to half-mast with military honours on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of November 4, 1956, when the anti-Soviet uprising was crushed

The ceremony, marking a national day of mourning, was attended by Tibor Benko, the defence minister, and Ferenc Korom, commander of the armed forces.

The public has been invited to light candles of commemoration at the House of Terror Museum during the day and in front of St. Stephen’s Basilica in the evening.